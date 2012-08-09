PARIS Aug 9 French President Francois Hollande urged his government to quickly draft legislation to implement the EU's budget responsibility pact after the Constitutional Council ruled on Thursday it did not require an amendment to the constitution.

"The President calls on the government to rapidly prepare a draft law authorising the ratification of the pact as well as a draft organic law to guarantee the appropriate application of the text," Hollande's office said in a statement. (Reporting By Daniel Flynn; Editing by Catherine Bremer)