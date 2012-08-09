BRIEF-Fortune Minerals Ltd says C$5 mln bought deal financing
* Fortune Minerals Limited announces C$5 million bought deal financing
PARIS Aug 9 French President Francois Hollande urged his government to quickly draft legislation to implement the EU's budget responsibility pact after the Constitutional Council ruled on Thursday it did not require an amendment to the constitution.
"The President calls on the government to rapidly prepare a draft law authorising the ratification of the pact as well as a draft organic law to guarantee the appropriate application of the text," Hollande's office said in a statement. (Reporting By Daniel Flynn; Editing by Catherine Bremer)
OTTAWA, Feb 15 Canadian manufacturing sales unexpectedly jumped for the second month in a row in December as firms sold higher amounts of transportation equipment and petroleum products at the end of the year, data from Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 15 The Bank of England said on Wednesday it would keep using trace amounts of animal fat to make new plastic banknotes, as it would cost about 80 million pounds ($99 million) to switch back to paper and resolve vegetarians' and religious groups' concerns.