PARIS Aug 25 The euro zone needs to create its
own joint budget to carry out investments and work on converging
fiscal and social policies, French President Francois Hollande
said on Tuesday.
Speaking at an annual gathering of French ambassadors in
Paris, Hollande said that it was up to France along with Germany
to make proposals on reforming the euro zone.
"There could be fiscal and social convergence between the
economies and we could also seek extra rights particularly on
labour issues," Hollande said.
"The euro zone needs an additional budget, its own budget,
to make investments needed for energy transition, the digital
sector and for youths," he added.
