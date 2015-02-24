PARIS Feb 24 France will abide by its budget
commitments but will do so at its own pace, President Francois
Hollande said on Tuesday after the head of the Eurogroup said
there were no exceptions for large countries and France must
meet EU budget targets.
"France always meets its commitments ... and it will do so
in the coming months and years," Hollande said when asked about
France's commitment to bring its public deficit under the EU cap
of 3 percent of GDP in 2017.
France and Italy both want to act for growth, investments
and structural reforms, Hollande said after meeting with Italian
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.
"It is because we have this drive for growth and reforms
that we can have our own pace for the reduction of public
deficits, even if that process is under way and will not be
called into question."
The European Commission is expected to rule on France's
budget slippages in early March.
(Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Alexandria Sage; Writing by
Ingrid Melander)