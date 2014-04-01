ATHENS, April 1 France must observe the European
Union deadline of 2015 for bringing down its budget deficit
below the ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product, the
chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said
on Tuesday.
French President Francois Hollande said on Monday that
Sunday's elections, in which his Socialists lost control of more
than 150 towns, showed the need for a "solidarity pact" offering
workers tax cuts and assurances on welfare, youth training and
education, and that it should be financed from smaller spending
cuts.
"France is aware of its commitments, they were already given
more time and more work needs to be done," Dijsselbloem told a
news conference after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers
in Athens.
"I'm sure new French government will be aware of its
obligations," he said.
