* No split between Paris and Berlin -French finmin source

* Banks need capital, state injection a last resort -source

* Modifications to July 21 accord may be discussed Sunday (Adds quotes, detail)

By Jean-Baptiste Vey and Yann Le Guernigou

PARIS, Oct 7 Paris and Berlin have no disagreement over how to bolster the capital of troubled European banks ahead of talks between the leaders of France and Germany on Sunday, a French finance ministry source said.

The two European powers agree that banks need more capital, yet state capital injections should only be a last resort and banks should first seek to boost resources themselves or tap the private sector, the source told Reuters.

"There is no Franco-German divergence. Our position is not different to that of the Germans," the source said, after German and EU diplomatic sources reported a split over whether the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund should be used to bolster banks.

"The banks need more capital. The banks should first of all seek the resources themselves, if that doesn't work they should seek private investors. As a last resort we could envisage injections of public capital."

Earlier, a German source said France wanted to tap the 440 billion euro EFSF to recapitalise its banks, which are heavily exposed to peripheral euro zone debt, while Berlin only wants the fund to be used as a last resort.

"We have stop-loss instruments at hand: the SPPE (French financial support mechanism) is active and there is also the EFSF," the French finance ministry source said.

"All this must be discussed at a European level and must be coordinated. It's being considered and has not yet been talked about by the French and Germans, so it is premature to talk about a difference of opinion."

The source said that the issue of banks' capital would be discussed at Sunday's talks in Berlin as part of the wider issue of the euro zone's response to Greece's debt crisis. There was scope to modify some elements of a July 21 accord on private sector involvement, such as debt maturities and interest rates, but a full-scale rewrite was undesirable, the source said.

Any modifications would depend on the findings of the troika -- comprising the International Monetary Fund, European Commission and European Central Bank -- that is examining Greece's finances. (Reporting By Jean-Baptiste Vey and Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Catherine Bremer, editing by Mike Peacock)