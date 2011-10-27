* Euro deal to restore global confidence - Baroin
* Further action needed at Cannes G20 summit next week
* Crisis will be over when euro nations balance budgets
PARIS, Oct 27 A summit deal struck in Brussels
overnight has saved the euro from collapse but wider measures
are needed from next week's G20 summit to keep the developed
world from tipping into recession, French Finance Minister
Francois Baroin said on Thursday.
In a concerted effort to end a two-year crisis. euro zone
leaders struck a deal in the early hours for banks to accept a
50 percent loss on their Greek debt holdings and governments
agreed to bolster the firepower of Europe's bailout fund to 1
trillion euros.
"It's (this response) that will sort things out, that will
get the euro zone out of trouble, that will enable the economy
to rebound and will stabilise the euro zone and global growth,"
Baroin told RTL radio.
Asked if the deal had saved the euro, Baroin said, "Yes, of
course. There was a risk of contagion, it was a systemic
crisis."
It took more than eight hours of talks for bankers, heads of
state and the International Monetary Fund to reach a deal which
they hope will prevent the crisis from worsening and hurting
global growth.
Baroin said the deal was a first step toward rebuilding
confidence, but added that leaders of the Group of 20
industrialised countries -- whose current presidency holder is
France -- would need to take further measures when they meet for
a summit next week in the southern French city of Cannes.
"The G20 needs to take precise and detailed measures for
countries that are still consolidating their budgets to continue
their efforts, and concrete measures for countries that can
support global activity to support it," he said.
Europe's crisis was a threat to global growth that would not
be fully contained until all 17 members of the euro zone brought
their budgets into balance, Baroin said, echoing German calls
for safeguards against fiscal profligacy.
Financial markets reacted positively to the deal early on
Thursday, with world stocks reaching their highest level since
early September and the euro hitting a
seven-week high
One question remaining was whether the private banking
sector could withstand a major cut in its outstanding loans to
Greece.
The deal struck last night provides for a 106 billion euro
recapitalisation of European banks. Baroin said that in the case
of French banks, 8.8 billion euros of additional capital were
needed, and that none of this would be funded by the taxpayer.
"French banks can use their own profits. And we'll make sure
that the reduction in their balance sheets comes first and
foremost at the expense of dividends and bonuses," he said.
