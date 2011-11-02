PARIS Nov 2 France is determined to see the
Greek bailout deal agreed last week at a euro zone summit
implemented fully, French Prime Minister Francois Fillon said on
Wednesday, after a shock move by Athens to submit the package to
a referendum.
"In the wake of the announcement made yesterday by the Greek
prime minister, France is determined, with its partners, to
obtain the full implementation of this deal," Fillon told
journalists at a news briefing.
The summit deal remained France's roadmap, he said.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou wrongfooted euro zone
leaders and upset markets ahead of a G20 summit in Cannes when
he announced that he would ask Greeks to vote on new austerity
measures agreed with its troika of international lenders.
