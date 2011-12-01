By Emmanuel Jarry
| TOULON, France
TOULON, France Dec 1 President Nicolas
Sarkozy will use a carefully crafted speech on Thursday to paint
himself as best-placed to lead France through more economic
turmoil and will lay the groundwork for plans to create more
central European Union say in national budgets.
Sarkozy -- who faces a bruising fight to stay in power in an
April election -- is squeezed between needing to appease
financial markets by agreeing to tighter euro zone governance
and wanting to avoid appearing to voters to be giving the
European Commission too much say in public finances.
"The president wants to show there is no contradiction
between preserving national unity and reinforcing European
integration," the daily Le Figaro quoted a source close to
Sarkozy as saying.
Sarkozy, who has narrowed his gap behind Socialist election
challenger Francois Hollande in recent polls, will address some
5,000 supporters in the Mediterranean port of Toulon at 6.30
p.m. (1730 GMT) in a speech that will be broadcast live on TV.
The address will be symbolic as it was in Toulon just over
three years ago that Sarkozy railed, shortly after the collapse
of Lehman Brothers, against the dangers of unfettered
capitalism, calling it "mad".
Ratings agencies have warned that a looming recession and
the risk of having to aid banks exposed to debt-laden euro zone
peripheral countries is putting France's prized AAA credit
rating under pressure.
Losing it would be a huge blow to Sarkozy and ramp up
France's interest costs by some 3 billion euros a year.
Sarkozy recently called a truce with German Chancellor
Angela Merkel over his push for the European Central Bank to
come to the rescue of troubled euro zone state and is now
working on joint plans to give Brussels more coercive power over
national budgets, although key details remain to be agreed.
Agreeing to measures that could appear to erode France's
autonomy would be highly risky for Sarkozy, however, as this
would anger the conservative wing of his centre-right UMP party
as much as opposition Socialists who have already accused him of
selling out to the markets.
"What we want is more budgetary discipline, but a budgetary
discipline met by states, with a real participation by national
parliaments," government spokeswoman and budget minister Valerie
Pecresse insisted on Wednesday.
Sarkozy is also expected to promise to make a fresh push
after the 2012 election to get a budget-balancing "golden rule"
enshrined in the constitution. The left has said it would block
the measure for now.
Pecresse told parliament on Wednesday it remained key for
France, and other euro zone countries, to put fiscal rules into
the law. "It's with full sovereignty that we will decide that
balance, a zero deficit, is our joint objective," she said.
Sarkozy's Toulon speech has been painstakingly prepared by
two of his closest advisors, with the chief aim of convincing
voters fed up with economic gloom that they should keep him in
power next year, rather than elect Hollande, who has never
served in a government post.
"Nicolas Sarkozy has understood that the euro zone crisis
will be the chief issue for the election," said Jerome
Sainte-Marie, head of the Isana polling institute. "He is trying
to fix the terms of the debate."
Finance Minister Francois Baroin said this week that Sarkozy
will also outline his ideas for EU treaty change, with Merkel
set to do the same on Friday in a speech to the Bundestag.
While Paris and Berlin still disagree on key issues like the
idea of the single currency bloc issuing common euro bonds, or
giving the ECB a role of lender last resort, Sarkozy and Merkel
are working on common proposals on euro zone governance that
will be put to an EU summit on Dec. 9.
(Writing and additional reporting by Catherine Bremer; Editing
by Mark Heinrich)