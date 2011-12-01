TOULON, France Dec 1 President Nicolas Sarkozy will use a carefully crafted speech on Thursday to paint himself as best-placed to lead France through more economic turmoil and will lay the groundwork for plans to create more central European Union say in national budgets.

Sarkozy -- who faces a bruising fight to stay in power in an April election -- is squeezed between needing to appease financial markets by agreeing to tighter euro zone governance and wanting to avoid appearing to voters to be giving the European Commission too much say in public finances.

"The president wants to show there is no contradiction between preserving national unity and reinforcing European integration," the daily Le Figaro quoted a source close to Sarkozy as saying.

Sarkozy, who has narrowed his gap behind Socialist election challenger Francois Hollande in recent polls, will address some 5,000 supporters in the Mediterranean port of Toulon at 6.30 p.m. (1730 GMT) in a speech that will be broadcast live on TV.

The address will be symbolic as it was in Toulon just over three years ago that Sarkozy railed, shortly after the collapse of Lehman Brothers, against the dangers of unfettered capitalism, calling it "mad".

Ratings agencies have warned that a looming recession and the risk of having to aid banks exposed to debt-laden euro zone peripheral countries is putting France's prized AAA credit rating under pressure.

Losing it would be a huge blow to Sarkozy and ramp up France's interest costs by some 3 billion euros a year.

Sarkozy recently called a truce with German Chancellor Angela Merkel over his push for the European Central Bank to come to the rescue of troubled euro zone state and is now working on joint plans to give Brussels more coercive power over national budgets, although key details remain to be agreed.

Agreeing to measures that could appear to erode France's autonomy would be highly risky for Sarkozy, however, as this would anger the conservative wing of his centre-right UMP party as much as opposition Socialists who have already accused him of selling out to the markets.

"What we want is more budgetary discipline, but a budgetary discipline met by states, with a real participation by national parliaments," government spokeswoman and budget minister Valerie Pecresse insisted on Wednesday.

Sarkozy is also expected to promise to make a fresh push after the 2012 election to get a budget-balancing "golden rule" enshrined in the constitution. The left has said it would block the measure for now.

Pecresse told parliament on Wednesday it remained key for France, and other euro zone countries, to put fiscal rules into the law. "It's with full sovereignty that we will decide that balance, a zero deficit, is our joint objective," she said.

Sarkozy's Toulon speech has been painstakingly prepared by two of his closest advisors, with the chief aim of convincing voters fed up with economic gloom that they should keep him in power next year, rather than elect Hollande, who has never served in a government post.

"Nicolas Sarkozy has understood that the euro zone crisis will be the chief issue for the election," said Jerome Sainte-Marie, head of the Isana polling institute. "He is trying to fix the terms of the debate."

Finance Minister Francois Baroin said this week that Sarkozy will also outline his ideas for EU treaty change, with Merkel set to do the same on Friday in a speech to the Bundestag.

While Paris and Berlin still disagree on key issues like the idea of the single currency bloc issuing common euro bonds, or giving the ECB a role of lender last resort, Sarkozy and Merkel are working on common proposals on euro zone governance that will be put to an EU summit on Dec. 9. (Writing and additional reporting by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Mark Heinrich)