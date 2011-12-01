* Sarkozy lays groundwork for tighter euro governance
* Speech seeks to rally voters as economy weakens
* Pressure from rating agencies and looming election
(Adds details, quotes)
By Emmanuel Jarry
TOULON, France, Dec 1 President Nicolas
Sarkozy, under pressure from a spiralling euro zone debt crisis
five months before a presidential election, told France on
Thursday the euro bloc needs closer and stricter coordination of
national budgets to survive.
Seeking to reassure the public ahead of a Franco-German push
to redraw the European Union's founding treaty, Sarkozy promised
that reforming Europe would mean closer inter-governmental
cooperation, not handing control to a supra-national body.
"The reform of Europe is not a march towards
supra-nationality," he said in a speech to some 5,000 supporters
in the Mediterranean port of Toulon. "The integration of Europe
will go the inter-govermental way because Europe needs to make
strategic political choices."
Sarkozy said he would meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel
in Paris on Monday to push ahead with joint proposals for a new
EU treaty to fix flaws in the Maastricht Treaty and create a
true economic government for the bloc.
He said France and every other euro zone country needed to
enshrine a budget-balancing "golden rule" in their
constitutions, to force stricter fiscal discipline as the bloc
strives to reform itself or get left behind.
He also said the European Central Bank must stay independent
and decide for itself when to act against the risk of deflation.
"Europe is no longer a choice. It is a necessity. But the
crisis has revealed its weaknesses and its contradictions.
Europe must be rethought," Sarkozy said.
"Let us not hide it, Europe may be swept away by the crisis
if it doesn't get a grip, if it doesn't change," he said,
warning that a collapse of the euro would make France's debt
unmanageable and wipe out people's savings.
The location of Toulon was symbolic as it was in the same
town that Sarkozy railed, after the Sept. 2008 collapse of
Lehman Brothers, against the dangers of unfettered capitalism.
2012 ELECTION LOOMS
Sarkozy, who faces a bruising fight to stay in power in an
April election, is striving to paint himself as best-placed to
lead France through yet more economic turmoil while laying the
groundwork for proposals on tougher euro zone governance that
will be discussed at an EU summit on Dec. 9.
The centre-right leader has been pushed into a corner by the
fact that France's AAA credit rating is in greater peril with
every day that the euro zone debt crisis is left to fester.
Rating agencies have warned that a looming recession and the
risk of having to aid banks exposed to debt-laden euro zone
peripheral states is straining public finances, raising the
spectre of a downgrade that would be a blow to Sarkozy and could
add 3 billion euros to France's annual interest costs.
The centre-right leader is squeezed between needing to
appease financial markets by agreeing a plan to tighten fiscal
responsibility while wanting to avoid appearing to voters to be
giving the European Commission too much say in public finances.
Sarkozy said closer European integration did not mean
undermining autonomy. "Europe does not mean less sovereignty,
but more sovereignty because it means more capacity to act," he
told the audience, flanked by the French and EU flags.
Sarkozy recently called a truce with Merkel over his push
for the ECB to come to the aid of troubled euro states and has
acquiesced to Germany's desire for more central governance, but
proposals are not yet final.
Merkel is due to outline her ideas on euro governance at the
Bundestag on Friday, as Sarkozy discusses the matter in Paris
with British Prime Minister David Cameron.
"A consensus has already emerged on budgetary and fiscal
convergence as well as harmonisation. There is also consensus
about euro zone countries' commitments to deficit-reduction
targets," Finance Minister Francois Baroin said earlier.
Yet Sarkozy did not voice any support in his speech for
Berlin's desire for a stronger role for the European Commission
or the European Court of Justice in forcing budget discipline.
At the same time, he avoided any mention of his earlier
drive for the ECB to be allowed to buy up buy bonds of troubled
euro zone states en masse, saying only that the ECB had a
decisive role to play and would assume its responsibilities.
Sarkozy said the way out of crisis for France was through
cranking up output and managing costs, stressing that France's
costly welfare sector urgent needed overhauling.
He said it was also vital to work with the rest of Europe.
He strove, however to dispel any fears of giving up French
sovereignty, after concern about his plans with Merkel sparked
an outcry this week among opposition Socialists. The idea is
just as sensitive on the right.
Government spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse said on Wednesday
that what France was seeking was greater budgetary discipline
managed by governments and national parliaments.
Sarkozy, whose speech was painstakingly prepared by two top
advisors, is staking his re-election on convincing voters weary
of economic gloom that they should keep him in power rather than
picking Hollande, who has never served in a government post.
(Writing and additional reporting by Catherine Bremer; Editing
by Jon Hemming)