NANTES, France, June 10 French Prime Minister
Jean-Marc Ayrault welcomed a European deal to help Spain's
teetering banks but coupled his words of support with a call for
bigger efforts to spur flagging economic growth in the region.
Speaking after casting his vote in a parliamentary election,
Ayrault told reporters: "Helping Spain was the right decision
but more are needed to boost growth and propose something that
restores the confidence of the European people."
France's new Socialist president, Francois Hollande, wants a
European fiscal responsibility pact agreed last March to be
reworked to include more measures to stimulate growth, tempering
what he considered an excessive focus on cutbacks.
The Spanish deal Ayrault was referring to is an accord that
euro zone finance ministers struck on Saturday to lend up to 100
billion euros ($125 billion) to shore up banks in Spain, the
latest euro zone country to feel the full whip of debt market
crisis that has forced Greece, Ireland and Portugal into
full-scale economic rescues and austerity programmes.
Hollande's leeway for the next five years after his own
election on May 6 hinges on a left-wing win in a two-round
parliamentary election that started on Sunday and finished on
June 17.
(Reporting by Guillaume Fruoin in Nantes; Writing by Brian
Love; Editing by Andrew Roche)