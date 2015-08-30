BERLIN Aug 30 French Economy Minister Emmanuel
Macron has called for a new start for Europe, telling a German
newspaper the euro zone status quo would lead to the currency
union's self-destruction and that fiscal transfers between
member states are necessary.
Such a vision is anathema to the mainstream in German
politics, with Chancellor Angela Merkel's government having
firmly resisted any form of permanent fiscal transfers to poorer
euro zone countries.
But in pre-released excerpts of his interview with the
Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Macron said such transfers were essential
if the 19-member currency union is to survive.
"If the member states are not ready, as has been the case
thus far, for any form of financial transfer in the currency
union, we can forget the euro and the euro zone," he said in the
interview, to run in the paper's Monday edition.
"A currency union without financial equalisation - that's
impossible! The strong must help."
Fleshing out France's vision for a European economic
government, Macron said he wanted a new euro commissioner in
Brussels to coordinate the economic, finance and social policies
of the 19 euro countries.
"The euro-government would be led by a commissioner with
wide-ranging powers," he said, adding that the commissioner
would have the financial means to make investments.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)