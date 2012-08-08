PARIS Aug 9 France's Constitutional Council is to decide on Thursday whether adopting the EU's budget responsibility pact requires amending the constitution - which could complicate French ratification of the accord intended to bolster the euro.

The fiscal pact, signed in March and committing governments to tight deficit limits, must be ratified by 12 of the 17 euro zone countries before it can come into force in January, with the aim of calming investors concerned at heavy public debts.

Socialist President Francois Hollande wants to avoid writing a fiscal rule into the constitution, something left-wingers oppose, and instead hopes to pass a powerful form of law through parliament that will hold ministers to the EU budget targets.

If the Council, France's highest constitutional body and made up of a mixture of career jurists and former politicians, rules against him and decides the pact requires a constitutional amendment, that could delay ratification by several weeks and trigger a divisive debate on European integration.

Debate within the Socialist Party over how much say EU institutions should have over national affairs threatens to become a problem for Hollande as he tries to reassure Berlin that he accepts a road map to fiscal union - while avoiding forcing austerity budgets on France so early in his term.

Elected in May on a pledge to revive industry and halt rising unemployment, Hollande is battling to meet tough deficit targets amid a rash of job cuts and signs the economy will slip into recession in the third quarter.

ALL-DAY SITTING

The Constitutional Council will meet all day on Thursday on the fiscal rule and other issues and is due to deliver its verdict late in the evening or early on Friday. Jurists told Reuters this week the verdict was too close to call.

The fiscal pact, which 25 EU states signed up to in March, obliges governments to write into national law a commitment to restrict structural deficits to within 0.5 percent of gross domestic product under normal circumstances.

Were the Council to decide a powerfully binding form of law - known as an organic law - would suffice in France, as Hollande wants, such legislation would probably be put to a normal parliamentary vote in the last week of September and the Socialists' majority should mean it would pass fairly smoothly.

If, however, the Council decides a constitutional amendment is needed, then the two houses of parliament, the National Assembly and Senate, would requite a special, joint session at the historic palace of Versailles, outside Paris, and that would be most likely to take place in October or even November.

Backing from centrist and conservative lawmakers should ensure the required three-fifths majority for constitutional change, but the process could push back final ratification of the fiscal pact until December, leaving a shadow of uncertainty hanging over jittery financial markets.

The only other way around a vote of the joint chambers of parliament would be to call a referendum on the issue, something Hollande wants to avoid after his part in a failed campaign in 2005, when French voters rejected an EU constitution.

Several countries, including Italy and Germany, have already ratified the pact, but Germany's constitutional court is examining complaints over whether it complies with national laws and will make its ruling on Sept. 12. (Editing by Alastair Macdonald)