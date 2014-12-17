(Adds details)
PARIS Dec 17 French President Francois Hollande
will call for a "more suitable" euro zone monetary policy at a
summit of EU leaders this week, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron
told lawmakers on Wednesday.
Hollande will call "for a macro-economic policy that is
better adapted to the current context, in terms of better
coordination of budgetary policies and - even if one should
never talk about this - wish that, as early as January, a more
suitable monetary policy supports our efforts," Macron said.
Earlier this year, France had repeatedly called for the
European Central Bank to do more to weaken the euro and fight
deflation. But lately its policymakers have praised the ECB
instead of criticising it, with Macron himself saying last month
pressure on the bank was unnecessary and governments should
instead step up reforms.
ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Tuesday a
broad consensus had formed on the bank's governing council in
favour of more action to revive the economy and a decision could
come soon on what tools to use.
But German ECB policymakers Jens Weidmann and Sabine
Lautenschlaeger both opposed the ECB's decision earlier this
month to firm up language on the expansion of the bank's balance
sheet, sources have said.
With its main interest rate at a record-low 0.05 percent,
the ECB has largely exhausted its policy toolkit. Broad-based
buying of sovereign bonds - quantitative easing - is seen as the
ECB's last resort to boost the economy and prevent a slide into
deflation.
The ECB's next policy meeting is due on Jan. 22.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Ingrid Melander;
Editing by James Regan)