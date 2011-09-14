* French, German leaders hold conference call with Greek PM

* Merkel, Sarkozy say Greece must stay in euro zone

* Greece can meet lenders' targets in 2011/2012-official (Updates with Franco-German statement, Greek comment in paragraph 6)

PARIS, Sept 14 The leaders of France and Germany told Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou in a conference call on Wednesday that it was vital to implement reforms and meet fiscal goals set under a July 21 bailout plan.

Patience is wearing thin among core euro zone countries with Greece's failure to meet fiscal and structural reform targets set out under its European Union-International Monetary Fund bailout, as fears of a Greek default, or even an exit from the euro zone, pummel financial markets.

In a joint statement in Paris and Berlin, French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Greek leaders to implement the terms of a bailout plan while saying they were determined to keep Greece in the euro zone.

"Putting into place commitments of the (bailout) programme is essential for the Greek economy to return to a path of lasting and balanced growth," the two leaders said, adding that Papandreou had confirmed his government's determination to take all necessary measures to meet targets.

Euro zone parliaments are still pushing through budget amendments required under a July 21 agreement on a new Greek rescue package, but the French and German leaders said that Greece had to fulfill its part of the deal.

"This plan was validated by the IMF," French government spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse said earlier on Wednesday. "It is a credible plan to put Greece back on the right path. We want a guarantee that the recovery plan announced will be put into action."

Papandreou was with Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos and three advisers in the room during the call.

A government official, who requested anonymity, said afterward: "We now expect the troika report to confirm 2011-2012 targets will be achieved after the additional measures we announced."

Euro zone policymakers have threatened to withhold a sixth bailout tranche to Greece because of its fiscal slippages, but Sarkozy and Merkel said they were determined to keep Greece within the euro zone.

Pecresse, also France's budget minister, said that the French government was determined to stand by Greece.

"(Sarkozy reiterated) the solidity of the Franco-German partnership in defending the euro zone," she said. "The president and the prime minister reaffirmed with a single voice France's determination to do everything possible to save Greece."