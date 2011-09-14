* French, German leaders hold conference call with Greek PM
* Merkel, Sarkozy say Greece must stay in euro zone
* Greece can meet lenders' targets in 2011/2012-official
PARIS, Sept 14 The leaders of France and
Germany told Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou in a
conference call on Wednesday that it was vital to implement
reforms and meet fiscal goals set under a July 21 bailout
plan.
Patience is wearing thin among core euro zone countries
with Greece's failure to meet fiscal and structural reform
targets set out under its European Union-International Monetary
Fund bailout, as fears of a Greek default, or even an exit from
the euro zone, pummel financial markets.
In a joint statement in Paris and Berlin, French President
Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Greek
leaders to implement the terms of a bailout plan while saying
they were determined to keep Greece in the euro zone.
"Putting into place commitments of the (bailout) programme
is essential for the Greek economy to return to a path of
lasting and balanced growth," the two leaders said, adding that
Papandreou had confirmed his government's determination to take
all necessary measures to meet targets.
Euro zone parliaments are still pushing through budget
amendments required under a July 21 agreement on a new Greek
rescue package, but the French and German leaders said that
Greece had to fulfill its part of the deal.
"This plan was validated by the IMF," French government
spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse said earlier on Wednesday. "It is
a credible plan to put Greece back on the right path. We want a
guarantee that the recovery plan announced will be put into
action."
Papandreou was with Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos
and three advisers in the room during the call.
A government official, who requested anonymity, said
afterward: "We now expect the troika report to confirm
2011-2012 targets will be achieved after the additional
measures we announced."
Euro zone policymakers have threatened to withhold a sixth
bailout tranche to Greece because of its fiscal slippages, but
Sarkozy and Merkel said they were determined to keep Greece
within the euro zone.
Pecresse, also France's budget minister, said that the
French government was determined to stand by Greece.
"(Sarkozy reiterated) the solidity of the Franco-German
partnership in defending the euro zone," she said. "The
president and the prime minister reaffirmed with a single voice
France's determination to do everything possible to save
Greece."
(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou and John Irish; Writing by
Catherine Bremer; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Padraic Cassidy)