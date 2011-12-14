PARIS Dec 14 France and Germany want to hold a euro zone summit in January focused on growth, competitiveness and jobs, French government spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse said on Wednesday.

"France and Germany are asking that the first European Council in January on the strategy of the euro zone be on the theme of growth, competitiveness and jobs," Pecresse told reporters after a weekly meeting of ministers.

Asked about France's triple-A rating credit -- which Standard & Poor's has warned it could downgrade -- Pecresse said investors "do not doubt" the country's ability to pay back its debts. (Reporting By Leigh Thomas; Writing by Alexandria Sage)