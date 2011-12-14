PARIS Dec 14 France and Germany want to
hold a euro zone summit in January focused on growth,
competitiveness and jobs, French government spokeswoman Valerie
Pecresse said on Wednesday.
"France and Germany are asking that the first European
Council in January on the strategy of the euro zone be on the
theme of growth, competitiveness and jobs," Pecresse told
reporters after a weekly meeting of ministers.
Asked about France's triple-A rating credit -- which
Standard & Poor's has warned it could downgrade -- Pecresse said
investors "do not doubt" the country's ability to pay back its
debts.
(Reporting By Leigh Thomas; Writing by Alexandria Sage)