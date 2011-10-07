PARIS Oct 7 There is no disagreement between Paris and Berlin over how to bolster the capital of troubled European banks, a French finance ministry source said ahead of key talks between the leaders of France and Germany on Sunday.

The two European powers agree that banks need more capital, yet state capital injections should only be a last resort and banks should first seek to boost resources themselves or tap the private sector, the source told Reuters.

"There is no Franco-German divergence. Our position is not different to that of the Germans," the source said. "The banks need more capital."

The source said the issue of banks' capital would be discussed at Sunday's talks in Berlin as part of the wider issue of the euro zone's response to Greece's debt crisis. He said there was scope to modify some elements of a July 21 accord on private sector involvement, such as debt maturities and interest rates, but a full-scale rewrite was undesirable.

(Reporting By Jean-Baptiste Vey and Yann Le Guernigou)