PARIS Nov 2 France is determined to see the Greek bailout deal agreed last week at a euro zone summit implemented fully, French Prime Minister Francois Fillon said on Wednesday, after a shock move by Athens to submit the package to a referendum.

"In the wake of the announcement made yesterday by the Greek prime minister, France is determined, with its partners, to obtain the full implementation of this deal," Fillon told journalists at a news briefing.

The summit deal remained France's roadmap, he said.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou wrongfooted euro zone leaders and upset markets ahead of a G20 summit in Cannes when he announced that he would ask Greeks to vote on new austerity measures agreed with its troika of international lenders. (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; editing by Geert De Clercq, John Stonestreet)