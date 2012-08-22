GLOBAL MARKETS-Telcos, banks lift European shares, dollar dips
* French bond yield gap over Germany hits widest since late 2012
PARIS Aug 22 The French government will present legislation to parliament on September 19 to authorise the ratification of the European Union's budget responsibility pact, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Wednesday.
The fiscal pact, signed by EU leaders in March, must be ratified by 12 countries before it can come into force in January, with the aim of calming investors concerned at heavy public debts in the euro zone.
"It should go very quickly now," Ayrault told RMC radio, noting Socialist President Francois Hollande has a majority in both houses of parliament and should not face major opposition.
* French bond yield gap over Germany hits widest since late 2012
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 20 Vale SA plans to become a company with no defined controlling shareholder as soon as possible, in a landmark step aimed at enhancing transparency and equal rights for all shareholders in the world's largest iron ore producer.
LONDON, Feb 20 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets