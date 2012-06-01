PARIS, June 1 French President Francois Hollande
and Irish leader Enda Kenny agreed in a telephone conservation
on Friday to work together on a strategy to spur a recovery in
economic growth and employment in Europe ahead of an EU leaders
summit later this month.
"They emphasised the existence of a broad consensus in
Europe on the need to combine budget responsibility and growth,"
France's presidential palace said in a statement following the
conversation.
"They agreed on the need to work together on a strategy to
boost growth and employment in Europe, in close relation with
our European partners, and to propose ambitious decisions in
this sense to the next European Council on June 28-29."
(Reporting By Daniel Flynn; editing by Catherine Bremer)