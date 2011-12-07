(Adds details)
PARIS Dec 7 France and Germany want a new
EU framework to speed up progress towards a common corporate tax
base and a financial transaction tax as well as convergence of
financial regulation and labour market policies, a Franco-German
letter sent on Wednesday to European Council President Herman
Van Rompuy showed.
The call for faster convergence in those domains, alongside
a series of reforms to counter the debt crisis, suggests Berlin
and Paris want to keep the pressure on countries like Britain to
back pan-European regulation of finance and on Ireland to bring
its low corporate tax rate closer to that of its peers.
It also left the way open for a smaller group of countries
to plough ahead in certain areas of policy integration via what
the letter, in EU jargon, called "enhanced cooperation".
"A new common legal framework, fully consistent with the
internal market, should be established to allow for faster
progress in specific areas," Paris and Berlin said in the
letter, released ahead of a key EU summit in Brussels on Friday.
The framework, they said, should cover financial regulation,
labour markets, convergence and harmonisation of the corporate
tax base and creation of a financial transaction tax as well as
pursuit of growth-supporting policies and more efficient use of
European funds in the euro area.
The main thrust of the letter was to call for changes in the
European Union treaty in line with proposals President Nicolas
Sarkozy and Chancellor Angela Merkel outlined in Paris on Monday
as a response to Europe's debt crisis.
"The current crisis has uncovered the deficiencies in the
construction of EMU mercilessly," the two governments said in
the letter, a copy of which was released to the media.
"Alongside the single currency, a strong economic pillar is
indispensable, building on enhanced governance to foster fiscal
discipline as well as stronger growth and enhanced
competitiveness," they said.
"In order to achieve these objectives we need a renewed
contract between the euro area member states," they said.
Of the 27 countries that are members of the European Union,
17 share the euro currency. The countries in the common currency
need a more efficient institutional set-up without duplicating
existing structures, they said.
Among areas requiring progress on that front, it cited the
holding of current twice-yearly summits of euro zone leaders
focused on economic and fiscal policy under the chairmanship of
a permanent president. Those summits should be held monthly as
long as the debt crisis lasts, they said.
(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing
by Catherine Bremer)