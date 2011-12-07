PARIS Dec 7 France and Germany want a new
EU framework to allow for progress on creating a common
corporate tax base, a financial transaction tax and labour
market regulations, according to a joint Franco-German letter
sent on Wednesday to European Council President Herman Van
Rompuy.
"A new common legal framework, fully consistent with the
internal market, should be established to allowing for faster
progress in specific areas," the letter said.
It said the framework should cover financial regulation,
harmonisation of the corporate tax base, the creation of a
financial transaction tax, growth supporting policies and more
efficient use of European funds in the euro area.
The main thrust of the letter was to call for changes in the
European Union treaty in line with modifications President
Nicolas Sarkozy and Chancellor Angela Merkel outlined in Paris
on Monday as a response to Europe's debt crisis.
(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing
by Catherine Bremer)