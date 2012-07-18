PARIS, July 18 France's economy should be able to grow by at least 1 percent next year if the government presses ahead with deficit reduction plans and reforms, Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said.

"We are in a severe economic slowdown in Europe," Noyer told Europe 1 radio, adding that President Francois Hollande must continue to reduce the budget deficit to ensure that borrowing costs remain low.

"I consider that 1 percent growth should be reachable (in 2013), at least 1 percent," he said.

"What the government can do is put in place a reform of the cost of labour and ease the burden on salaries of financing welfare," Noyer said. "We need to find other resources."

Noyer, a member of the European Central Bank's governing council, also urged euro zone governments to press ahead quickly with implementing new fiscal rules and measures for common banking supervision. (Reporting By Daniel Flynn; Editing by John Stonestreet)