* Too close to say if constitutional amendment needed
* Hollande has pledged to avoid constitutional "Golden Rule"
* Hollande fears constitutional change would open party
wounds
By Emile Picy
PARIS, Aug 7 France's Constitutional Council
will decide on Thursday whether adopting the European Union's
fiscal pact requires an amendment to the constitution, sources
said, posing a potential headache for President Francois
Hollande.
Hollande has pledged to avoid writing a budgetary "golden
rule" into the constitution but jurists say the verdict from
France's highest constitutional authority is too close to call.
While the risk of the pact not getting ratified is small, a
call by the Council for a constitutional amendment would give
Hollande a bigger parliamentary hurdle to clear and could bring
old divisions in his Socialist Party over Europe to the fore.
Lawmakers in the party's left wing are calling for an
indepth debate on European fiscal integration that could unnerve
financial markets just as Hollande tries to convince Berlin he
is on board with its road map to closer union.
"Whether or not we have to amend the constitution I think
the fiscal pact will be ratified. But opinions vary. We need to
open a debate as soon as possible on Europe," said Henri
Emmanuelli, a veteran Socialist deputy who voted "No" in
France's 2005 referendum on the EU constitution.
"You can't ask people to take a pill without explaining to
them what it's for," he said.
Hollande is hoping he can adopt the fiscal pact -- which
enshrines tough debt rules for Europe -- via a "super-law" that
would hold governments to meeting deficit-cutting targets
without needing to tamper with the constitution.
Yet the conservative UMP party supports a constitutional
change, which would require a three-fifths majority in a
bicameral parliament vote. Even some senior Socialist
politicians have suggested an amendment is unavoidable.
"The court will sit all day on Thursday. Depending how fast
deliberations go, a decision will be announced on Thursday
evening or on Friday morning," said a source familiar with the
situation.
If the Council calls for an amendment, Hollande would be
reliant on support from centrist and conservative lawmakers to
make up for any eurosceptics on the left and reach the required
60 percent majority.
The alternative, calling a referendum to pass the amendment,
would trigger a fraught national debate on the push towards more
fiscal and political integration in Europe, an issue that split
the Socialist Party in 2005 and remains highly divisive.
Hollande is haunted by his unsuccessful campaign for a "Yes"
vote in the 2005 referendum on a European constitution and would
likely resist any calls from eurosceptics to hold a public vote.
LAWYERS WORK ON OPTIONS
The fiscal pact signed in March obliges governments to write
into national law, preferably at a constitutional level, the
obligation to restrict structural deficits to a maximum of 0.5
percent of gross domestic product under normal circumstances.
Hollande, currently vacationing on the 13th-century
Mediterranean island fort of Bregancon, hopes that an organic
law -- a type of law that has constitutional weight -- obliging
the government to meet budget targets would suffice.
The government has a majority in both houses of parliament,
meaning it could pass such a law as soon as September.
However, Jean-Jacques Urvoas, the Socialist head of the
National Assembly's legal commission, said in July that he
believed the EU pact required a constitutional reform.
Because the pact was not signed by Britain or the Czech
Republic, it does not fall under a constitutional provision for
ceding powers to the 27-nation European Union, he said.
In preparation for a negative outcome, Hollande's legal team
is drafting a constitutional clause that would permit the
existence of an organic law on budget targets which the
president hopes could be passed with minimal debate.
Hollande, who was an outspoken opponent of German-led fiscal
austerity during his election campaign, made his acceptance of
the pact conditional on the inclusion of a 120-billion-euro
package of growth measures, approved by EU leaders in late June.
But the Communist-dominated Left Front, as well as far-left
members of the Socialist Party and some members of their Greens
Party allies still oppose the fiscal pact as too rigid.
Germany's Constitutional Court is also due to rule on
September 12 on the constitutional compatibility of the fiscal
pact and a separate agreement to set up a 500 billion euro
permanent euro zone bailout fund.
(Writing by Daniel Flynn; Additional reporting and editing by
Catherine Bremer)