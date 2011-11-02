CANNES Nov 2 A small summit for some euro zone leaders will take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Thursday, French President Nicolas Sarkozy's office said on Wednesday.

The 0930 GMT meeting will bring together leaders from Germany, Italy, Spain and France, the Elysee presidential palace said. Also present will be representatives from the European Central Bank, the European Commission and the European Council.

The office said an International Monetary Fund representative might also attend. (Reporting By Emmanuel Jarry, Writing by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Tim Pearce)