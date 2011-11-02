HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 9 at 10:35 A.M. EST/1535 GMT
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
CANNES Nov 2 A small summit for some euro zone leaders will take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Thursday, French President Nicolas Sarkozy's office said on Wednesday.
The 0930 GMT meeting will bring together leaders from Germany, Italy, Spain and France, the Elysee presidential palace said. Also present will be representatives from the European Central Bank, the European Commission and the European Council.
The office said an International Monetary Fund representative might also attend. (Reporting By Emmanuel Jarry, Writing by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Tim Pearce)
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 The initial public offering for Mexico's Jose Cuervo raised more than $900 million, the company said on Thursday, as the world's biggest tequila maker launched the first IPO in the country since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency in November.
CAIRO, Feb 9 The Egyptian pound strengthened at banks as foreign investor confidence picked up and backlogs of U.S. dollar orders to finance imports eased, bankers and economists told Reuters on Thursday.