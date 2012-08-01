PARIS Aug 1 French President Francois Hollande
told his U.S. counterpart Barack Obama in a telephone call that
European Union member states aimed to enact decisions taken at
an end-June summit soon, Hollande's office said on Wednesday.
"The devices and means detailed (at the June 28-29 EU
summit) must be put into effect as soon as possible," the
president's office said in a statement.
The two leaders had an "indepth" discussion on the world
economy and euro zone crisis and also talked about the conflict
in Syria and agreed on the urgency of a political transition to
end the violence.
