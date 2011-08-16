BRUSSELS Aug 16 The European Union executive said on Tuesday that French and German plans for stronger economic integration in Europe were a "welcome step" towards improving governance of the euro zone.

The leaders of France and Germany, under pressure to calm a debt crisis enveloping the euro zone, unveiled wide-reaching plans on Tuesday that include deficit limits and biannual summmits. [ID:nL5E7JG0IH]

"The proposals made today by President (Nicolas) Sarkozy and Chancellor (Angela) Merkel are a welcome step forward in our common efforts to strengthen the governance of the euro area," the European Commission's president, Jose Manuel Barroso, and the EU's economic affairs commissioner, Olli Rehn, said in a joint statement.

They said regular summits would contribute to "more stable and stronger political leadership."

"The call to enshrine the principle of a debt brake in national constitutional law is a further strong political commitment to the long-term sustainability of public finances," they said.

Addressing proposals for a financial transaction tax, they said such an instrument would be key to ensuring that "the financial sector makes a fairer contribution to public accounts."