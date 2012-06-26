BERLIN, June 26 A leading ally of German Chancellor Merkel told a closed-door meeting of her conservatives on Tuesday that euro zone governments were discussing removing the preferred creditor status of the bloc's new permanent rescue fund, sources told Reuters.

Neither Merkel nor Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble spoke out in favour of such a move at the meeting, the sources said, leaving it unclear whether the idea had the firm backing of the German government.

Separately, the parties in Merkel's coalition have proposed allowing the new rescue fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), to funnel aid directly to national bank rescue funds, according to a draft seen by Reuters.

Christian Democrat (CDU) lawmaker Norbert Barthle said that if the ESM was changed along these lines, Spain could be the first country to benefit, presumably through its FROB bank fund. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Noah Barkin)