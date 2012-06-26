BERLIN, June 26 A leading ally of German
Chancellor Merkel told a closed-door meeting of her
conservatives on Tuesday that euro zone governments were
discussing removing the preferred creditor status of the bloc's
new permanent rescue fund, sources told Reuters.
Neither Merkel nor Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble spoke
out in favour of such a move at the meeting, the sources said,
leaving it unclear whether the idea had the firm backing of the
German government.
Separately, the parties in Merkel's coalition have proposed
allowing the new rescue fund, known as the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM), to funnel aid directly to national bank rescue
funds, according to a draft seen by Reuters.
Christian Democrat (CDU) lawmaker Norbert Barthle said that
if the ESM was changed along these lines, Spain could be the
first country to benefit, presumably through its FROB bank fund.
