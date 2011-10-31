* Chief on tour to get bailout fund support
* Beijing shows caution, wants more details
* Asia visit comes ahead of G20 summit
* Brazil, Russia to help through IMF
(Adds Brazil, Russia position, background)
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Oct 31 Japan told the head of Europe's
bailout fund on Monday that it would continue to buy its bonds,
but, like fellow potential investor China, did not commit to
putting cash into a mooted special purpose vehicle to enhance
the rescue fund's firepower.
Other potential buyers, such as Brazil and Russia, have
indicated they are willing to support the euro zone either
through the IMF or bilateral talks with individual member
countries.
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) Chief Executive
Klaus Regling was in Tokyo after courting China over the
weekend.
His trip comes ahead of a G20 leaders' summit in France on
Thursday and Friday that policymakers hope will secure pledges
of more money to help resolve the bloc's debt crisis.
Europe is looking to countries with big foreign exchange
reserves, such as China, Japan and major emerging economies, to
provide the extra financial firepower to strengthen the fund
four- to five-fold, to about 1 trillion euros.
Japan is already the biggest holder of EFSF bonds outside of
the euro zone bloc and Tokyo has in the past indicated it would
be willing to buy more, but first it wanted to see Europe taking
decisive steps to contain its sovereign debt crisis.
"The Japanese government will continue to buy the EFSF bonds
that we have been issuing over the last 10 months and we will
continue to be in contact about future operations," Regling told
reporters after a meeting with Takehiko Nakao, Japan's vice
finance minister for international affairs.
Regling had tried to entice Beijing to invest by saying
investors may be protected against a fifth of initial losses and
that bonds could eventually be sold in yuan if Beijing desires.
China has powerful reasons to contribute, including
supporting the recovery of its single biggest export market and
protecting the value of the 600 billion euros of euro zone
sovereign debt it already holds, but Regling's pitch drew a
cautious response from Beijing.
China's careful stance had been underscored on Friday by
Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao, who said Beijing was
awaiting details on new investment options for the EFSF before
deciding its next move.
EUROPE DEAL
EFSF chief Regling travelled to Asia after European leaders
on Thursday struck a hard-fought accord aimed at tackling the
two-year crisis that has already required financial rescues of
Greece, Portugal and Ireland.
A key element of the agreement is to leverage the EFSF to 1
trillion euros, though Europe has yet to work out the details
and European governments remain wary of pledging more money.
Market economists have been calling for a rescue fund with
twice the resources under discussion in Brussels, and the deal
failed to ease bond market pressure on major economies Italy and
Spain.
One idea for boosting the fund is to offer insurance, or
first-loss guarantees, to those buying euro zone debt in the
primary market.
Another is to set up a special purpose investment vehicle
(SPIV) aimed at attracting investment from cash-rich emerging
powerhouses such as China and Brazil.
Japan holds about 2.7 billion euros, or 20 percent, of the
total bonds issued by the EFSF after it purchased them in
January and June. But it is not clear whether it would be
interested in investing some of its $1.2 trillion in currency
reserves in the new special vehicle.
Brazil has given a cautious response to buying EFSF bonds in
the future, saying it needs more information about the SPIV.
Indeed, the South American country is willing to help the euro
zone via a bilateral agreement with the IMF, a senior government
source said on Friday.
Russia is also ready to support the bloc, but through
bilateral talks with euro zone members or via the IMF, the
Kremlin's top economic adviser, Arkady Dvorkovich, said on
Monday.
Beijing, which holds the world's largest foreign exchange
reserves of some $3.2 trillion, has expressed confidence that
Europe can overcome the debt crisis, but has made no public
offer to buy more European government debt.
Jean-Claude Juncker, chairman of the Eurogroup gathering of
euro zone finance ministers, said on Sunday that it made sense
for China to invest its surplus in Europe but this would not
involve political concessions.
The appeal for Chinese help has come under fierce criticism
for potentially weakening Europe's negotiating position in
political and economic disputes with Beijing.
"The fact that China and others might be involved in a
comprehensive solution does not make me worry in the slightest,
because China has an improbably large surplus so it makes sense
for China to invest this in Europe," Juncker told German public
broadcaster ARD.
(Writing by Tomasz Janowski and Alex Richardson)