PARIS Aug 9 The euro zone's financial rescue
fund seems set to win parliamentary approval by mid-October for
expanded powers to help member states in difficulty despite
mounting hostility in northern Europe towards further bailouts.
A Reuters survey suggests new rules allowing
the European Financial Stability Facility to buy bonds on the
secondary market and give precautionary credit lines to
countries before they are shut out of credit markets face few
obstacles in national legislatures with vocal Eurosceptical
minorities.
Goverments in Germany, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands and
Slovakia say they are confident their parliaments will approve a
July 21 agreement by euro zone leaders to widen the scope of the
440-billion-euro EFSF when they resume business in the coming
weeks.
The main political risk to approval is if debate takes place
amid new demands from European officials to increase the size of
the bailout fund, or to take more radical steps such as issuing
joint euro zone bonds, government sources say.
A European Central Bank policymaker voiced concern on
Tuesday at the slow pace of implementation of the summit
decisions, saying it was unsettling investors.
"At the moment we are seeing large delays here, and of
course then great uncertainty on the markets," Ewald Nowotny of
Austria said in a radio interview.
Parliaments and markets function to different timelines.
Most legislatures are in summer recess until next month and
governments have chosen not to recall them, perhaps to avoid
creating a sense of emergency.
The ECB began buying Italian and Spanish bonds on Monday to
try to arrest the euro zone's widening sovereign debt crisis
until the EFSF receives its new powers.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country is the euro
zone's chief paymaster, pledged a joint statement with French
President Nicolas Sarkozy on Sunday to obtain parliamentary
approval by the end of September.
SLOVAK STRAIN
The one place where the issue is straining a governing
coalition is Bratislava, where parliament speaker Richard Sulic
of the Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party says Slovakia should
reject any changes to the rescue fund.
"We will do everything we can in order for the parliament
not to approve it," Sulik told reporters on Monday.
But he is under strong political pressure to back down and
even if SaS, one of five parties in the coalition, were to vote
against the measure, the pro-euro left-populist opposition SMER
party might support it.
Euro zone newcomer Slovakia refused last year to take part
in the first bailout of Greece, arguing that Slovaks were far
poorer than Greeks and should not pay for their profligacy.
The Dutch parliament may be the last to endorse the deal in
October.
The measure does not legally require parliamentary approval
since it does not affect the Dutch share in guarantees for the
EFSF, but the minority centre-right government wants lawmakers'
political support.
In Germany, some sceptical lawmakers in Merkel's Christian
Democratic Union are trying to bring forward a party conference
before the vote to exert control on her European policy, but
they seem unlikely to prevail. Leaders of her liberal Free
Democratic Party coalition partners expect a clear majority of
their lawmakers to support the EFSF changes.
The opposition Social Democrats have said they will vote for
the EFSF measure, so its passage is assured.
Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen told Reuters he
expected parliamentary backing but also stressed that Sunday's
Franco-German statement could not and did not commit the EFSF to
buying the bonds of weaker member states.
"No two countries can decide on behalf of others, and they
haven't decided between themselves on buying some country's
bonds either," Katainen said in an interview on Monday.
The eurosceptical opposition True Finns have surged into the
lead in opinion polls after this year's general election thanks
to their unbending opposition to euro zone bailouts.
Katainen demanded last month that any further loans to
Greece be backed by collateral, but the summit agreement was
vague on that point.
His comments highlighted a gap in expectations between the
ECB, which wants the euro zone rescue fund to take charge of
bond-buying as soon as possible, and northern member states
where that idea remains unpopular.
ECB policymakers are pressing for the EFSF to be at least
doubled in size, central bank sources say.
But the German and Dutch governments slapped down European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso last week when he
suggested in a letter to euro zone leaders that the fund's
fire-power needed be reviewed.
(additional reporting by Andreas Rinke in Berlin, Martin
Santa in Bratislava, Gilbert Kreijger in Amsterdam, Ritsuko Ando
in Helsinki, Michael Shields in Vienna; writing by Paul Taylor;
editing by Sitaraman Shankar)