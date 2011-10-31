TOKYO Oct 31 The head of Europe's 440 billion euro bailout fund said on Monday that he was told by Japan's top currency official that the country would continue to buy bonds issued by the body.

"The Japanese government will continue to buy the EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility) bonds that we have been issuing over the last 10 months and we will continue to be in contact about future operations," Klaus Regling told reporters after a meeting with Takehiko Nakao, Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs.

Klaus Regling was in Tokyo after earlier courting China over the weekend trying to entice Beijing to invest in the rescue facility by saying investors may be protected against a fifth of initial losses and that bonds could eventually be sold in yuan if Beijing desires.

Regling travelled to Asia a day after euro zone leaders struck a hard-fought accord on the two-year crisis that nonetheless left major economies Italy and Spain under financial market pressure.

Part of the agreement is to leverage the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to 1 trillion euros, though Europe has yet to work out the details of the plan.

One idea is for the bailout fund to offer insurance, or first-loss guarantees to those buying euro zone debt in the primary market.

Another one is to set up a special purpose investment vehicle aimed at attracting investment from cash-rich emerging powerhouses such as China and Brazil.

Japanese policymakers have in the past indicated that Tokyo would be willing to buy more bonds issued by the EFSF, but that it wanted to see Europe taking decisive steps to contain its sovereign debt crisis.

Japan holds about 2.7 billion euros, or 20 percent, of the total bonds issued by the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) after it purchased them in January and June. But it is not clear whether it would be interested in investing in the new special vehicle.

Beijing, which holds the world's largest foreign exchange reserves of some $3.2 trillion, has shown caution so far. Even though China has expressed confidence that Europe can overcome the debt crisis, it has made no public offer to buy more European government debt.

