BRUSSELS Oct 21 The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to set up a new body to monitor euro zone public finances and recommend the best fiscal stance, a move that could lend the Commission support in its task of reining in spendthrift governments.

The Commission, which is in charge of making European states respect EU fiscal rules, enters into prolonged tussles every year with national governments over their budgets.

To provide independent external advice on the best fiscal policy, the Commission proposed setting up a European Fiscal Board that would be made up of five experts of international renown.

These experts would be appointed by the Commission in consultation with the European Central Bank, the Eurogroup Working Group of euro zone deputy finance ministers and the existing national fiscal councils.

"While linked to the Commission for practical administrative purposes, the European Fiscal Board will enjoy full autonomy in carrying out its tasks and will publish an annual report of its activities," the Commissions said.

Since 2013, the EU executive arm acquired more powers to correct national fiscal policies in the 19 countries sharing the euro. But facing weak economic growth coupled with a migration crisis and a rise of populist movements across Europe, euro zone governments are putting pressure on the Commission to relax its interpretation of EU budget rules.

In the past weeks, the Commission has engaged in disputes with Spain, Portugal, Italy and Austria over their draft budgets for next year.

In most cases the problem is similar -- instead of striving towards balancing their books, governments want to borrow and spend more.

The European Fiscal Board would have an advisory function only, as making sure EU budget laws are observed would remain in the hands of the Commission.

"The aim is for the board to start operating next year," the Commission's Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in a news conference on Wednesday. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Jan Strupczewski/Jeremy Gaunt)