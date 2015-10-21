* Reinsurance scheme to guarantee national deposit systems

* Commission to table detailed proposal by the end of the year

* Joint deposit guarantee opposed by Germany

By Francesco Guarascio

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to set up a European guarantee for bank deposits that will be based on a reinsurance system for national schemes.

EU states are already obliged to protect bank deposits up to 100,000 euros, but with several credit institutions underperforming and excessive interlinks between government debt and banks holding most of it, this guarantee may not be enough in some states.

A European Deposit Insurance Scheme "will ensure that citizens can be certain of the safety of their deposits independent of their geographical location," the Commission said in a statement.

The reinsurance system will guarantee national deposit protection schemes and will have safeguards to avoid moral hazard, the Commission said, adding it would set out details in a legislative proposal before the end of the year.

The Commission plan follows a report published in June by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker with top EU leaders, including European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, which urged EU states to agree on a European Deposit Insurance Scheme.

According to the EU leaders' report, banks would fund the European scheme.

The joint scheme would be the third and final pillar of the European banking union project, which after the euro zone debt crisis has resulted in the setting up of a common supervisor for banks and a shared resolution mechanism for troubled credit institutions.

Such a system, however, is highly controversial as Germany is strongly opposing ideas under which money to guarantee German deposits could be used to rescue savers elsewhere. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)