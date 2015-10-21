* Reinsurance scheme to guarantee national deposit systems
* Commission to table detailed proposal by the end of the
year
* Joint deposit guarantee opposed by Germany
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 The European Commission
proposed on Wednesday to set up a European guarantee for bank
deposits that will be based on a reinsurance system for national
schemes.
EU states are already obliged to protect bank deposits up to
100,000 euros, but with several credit institutions
underperforming and excessive interlinks between government debt
and banks holding most of it, this guarantee may not be enough
in some states.
A European Deposit Insurance Scheme "will ensure that
citizens can be certain of the safety of their deposits
independent of their geographical location," the Commission said
in a statement.
The reinsurance system will guarantee national deposit
protection schemes and will have safeguards to avoid moral
hazard, the Commission said, adding it would set out details in
a legislative proposal before the end of the year.
The Commission plan follows a report published in June by
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker with top EU
leaders, including European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi,
which urged EU states to agree on a European Deposit Insurance
Scheme.
According to the EU leaders' report, banks would fund the
European scheme.
The joint scheme would be the third and final pillar of the
European banking union project, which after the euro zone debt
crisis has resulted in the setting up of a common supervisor for
banks and a shared resolution mechanism for troubled credit
institutions.
Such a system, however, is highly controversial as Germany
is strongly opposing ideas under which money to guarantee German
deposits could be used to rescue savers elsewhere.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Robert-Jan
Bartunek)