EU mergers and takeovers (March 30)
BRUSSELS, March 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BRUSSELS Oct 21 The European Commission proposed on Wednesday improvements to the oversight of euro zone budgets and of efforts to make their economies more competitive through the creation of a European Fiscal Board and national Competitiveness Authorities.
The Commission, the European Union's executive arm, also proposed to streamline complex EU budget rules, called the European Semester, to unify the euro zone's external representation in the International Monetary Fund into a single seat and to set up a European system for insuring bank deposits.
"The package of measures adopted... entails a revised approach to the European Semester, including through enhanced democratic dialogue and further improved economic governance, such as the introduction of national Competitiveness Boards and an advisory European Fiscal Board," the Commission said.
The proposals are part of a wider plan for deeper integration of the 19 countries that share the euro currency. They are to be implemented over the next two years, while deeper integration reforms, which may include the creation of a euro zone treasury, would be tackled later (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
BRUSSELS, March 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BRUSSELS, March 30 Luxembourg has formally joined the fray over the future seat of the European Union banking agency which will have to relocate from London after the Brexit vote, claiming that it has a legal right to host the body.