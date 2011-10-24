UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
BERLIN Oct 24 Euro zone authorities should in future have greater powers to influence the economic policies of countries in the bloc if a member persistently fails to meet economic targets, ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet said on Monday.
In a speech entitled "Tomorrow and the day after Tomorrow: A Vision for Europe", the outgoing European Central Bank president said euro zone states should examine all aspects of each others' economic policies.
"A second stage should be envisaged for a country that persistently fails to meet its programme targets," he added.
"Under this second stage, euro area authorities would gain a much deeper and more authoritative role in the formulation of that country's economic policies," he said. "Implementing this idea of the second stage would evidently require a Treaty change. It would also imply a new concept of sovereignty." (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Annika Breidthardt)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.