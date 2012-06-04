OTTAWA, June 4 Finance ministers and central
bank governors of the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized
nations will hold a conference call on Tuesday morning to
discuss the European debt crisis, but there will be no Group of
20 (G20) ministerial call, a spokeswoman for Canadian Finance
Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday.
The spokeswoman made the statement to clarify remarks
Flaherty made to reporters early on Monday. She said there would
be no G20 ministerial call on the European crisis on Tuesday.
Flaherty, asked whether the crisis was an issue for the G20,
said earlier: "I've been having discussions and I will have more
discussions tomorrow morning and subsequently with my G7
colleagues. Those discussions also take place with some of the
non-European members of the G20 ... who are concerned around the
world outside of the euro zone with the potential consequences
of a crisis in the euro zone, particularly a banking crisis."
