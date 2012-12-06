* Euro zone's economy shrinks 0.1 pct in Q3,
quarter-on-quarter
* Economy contracts 0.6 percent year-on-year, Eurostat says
(Recasts; updates with details, comment)
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Dec 6 German exports of cars and
machinery helped shield the euro zone from a deeper recession in
the third quarter while companies emptied warehouses and cut
investments, showing the role of trade in driving any recovery.
Confirming a 0.1 percent contraction in output for the
July-to-September period, the EU's statistics office Eurostat
said on Thursday that exports were the only sector to make a
significant contribution to growing the economy.
The reading, which confirms Eurostat's Nov. 15 first
estimate, showed the 17-nation bloc was in its second recession
since 2009, the result of stagnant government spending and
household consumption, and a lower contribution from investment
and inventories in the quarter.
Struggling to emerge from its public debt and banking
crisis, the euro zone relied on exports of goods such as German
cars to China to provide a 0.4-percentage point contribution to
gross domestic product, and that trend is set to continue.
"Trade and the end of the uncertainty surrounding the euro
zone's future are the two things that will bring the bloc out of
recession," said Christoph Weil, an economist at Commerzbank.
"We expect the global economy to pick up and that will give
more momentum to euro zone exports," he said, forecasting growth
of 0.5 percent for Germany next year, but none for the euro
zone.
With euro zone unemployment at a record high and the single
currency area divided about how to resolve a banking crisis
brought on by the 2008/2009 global financial crisis, companies
and households are reluctant to spend while governments are
cutting to bring down their budget deficits.
But a slowly recovering U.S. economy and strong Chinese
demand mean German exports - which account for 40 percent of the
euro zone's total foreign sales - still have a market even as
demand in indebted southern Europe shrivels.
German exports grew 5 percent January-to-August, the latest
period for which data was available, driven by machinery and
vehicles. Sales of luxury BMW cars jumped by over 14 percent in
September thanks to booming growth in Asia.
That has not been lost on the European Union's member
countries, which agreed last week to start discussions with
Japan on a free-trade deal, part of an EU strategy to reach
trade accords with the world's biggest economies, including
Canada and the United States.
"Every tariff we remove, even the lowest ones, will result
in millions of euros of savings to companies, money that can
then be ploughed back into creating new opportunities," the EU's
trade chief Karel De Gucht said in a speech on Wednesday.
WORST STILL TO COME?
Eurostat's figures showed the malaise at home even in
Germany, showing how Europe's biggest economy has succumbed to
the three-year debt crisis, at least for now.
The German and French economies managed just 0.2 percent
growth in the third quarter, while Belgium stagnated. The
year-long recession in Italy and Spain, the euro zone's third
and fourth largest economies, continued in the quarter.
The Netherlands registered the biggest drop in the quarter,
falling 1.1 percent compared to the previous three-month period.
Economists and policymakers are divided over whether the
worst is still to come for the bloc, which generates a fifth of
global output.
The European Commission sees modest, 0.1 percent growth next
year, while the OECD and many investment banks see the recession
continuing into 2013, which would drive up already record levels
of unemployment and drag on the rest of the world's output.
The European Central Bank may lower its projections for
growth at its meeting on Thursday, economists say.
At the very least, the pace at which business activity is
falling may be slowing. Surveys showed an easing in the rate of
contraction in euro zone services activity in November, with the
shrinkage in manufacturing moderating to a seven-month low.
Concerns of a break-up of the euro zone have been quietened
by the ECB's plan to buy the bonds of governments in trouble to
prevent borrowing costs reaching unaffordable levels.
In line with improving sentiment, the fall in investment in
the euro zone was less in the third quarter than it was in the
second, Eurostat data showed, although a separate Commission
report showed that industry expects to cut investment by 1
percent next year.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Rex Merrifield and
Catherine Evans)