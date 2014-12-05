BRUSSELS Dec 5 Rising household demand and
steady government spending kept the euro zone economy growing in
the third quarter despite a further fall in investment and a
negative contribution from trade, data from the European Union's
statistics office showed on Friday.
Eurostat confirmed its earlier estimate that the economy of
the 18 countries sharing the euro expanded 0.2 percent
quarter-on-quarter for a 0.8 percent year-on-year rise after a
0.1 percent quarterly growth in the second quarter and 0.3
percent in the first.
Eurostat said that household demand added 0.3 percentage
points to the overall quarterly outcome and government spending
added another 0.1 point. Contribution from inventories was zero.
Falling investment took away 0.1 point from the final result
and the rest came off due to the negative contribution from net
trade when compared to the second quarter.
The euro zone's biggest economy Germany grew 0.1 percent
quarter-on-quarter and second biggest France accelerated to 0.3
percent growth from a 0.1 percent contraction in the previous
three months.
Third biggest Italy slipped into technical recession,
recording the second consecutive quarter of falling output with
a 0.1 percent contraction in the July-Sept period.
