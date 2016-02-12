BRUSSELS Feb 12 The euro zone economy grew at
the same pace in the last quarter of 2015 as in the third
because industrial output fell in December, data showed, marking
a slowdown from the first half of the year and adding to
arguments for further monetary easing.
The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said gross
domestic product in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.3
percent quarter-on-quarter in the last three months of last
year, the same as in the July-September period and as expected
by economists polled by Reuters.
Year-on-year, the euro zone economy expanded 1.5 percent,
also as forecast by economists.
No detailed breakdown was available with Eurostat's first
estimate, but separate data showed euro zone industrial output
fell 1 percent month-on-month in December for a 1.3 percent
year-on-year fall.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.3 percent
monthly rise and a 0.8 percent annual increase in production.
Economists said such GDP growth rates would not be enough to
generate enough inflationary pressure to take price growth up to
the European Central Bank's target of below, but close to 2
percent annually from 0.4 percent in January.
"We continue to think that further monetary easing is
required, with further policy rate cuts on the cards from March
onwards," said Nick Kounis, economist at ABN Amro in a note
published before the data release.
"However, more fiscal stimulus - in the form of public
investment - in countries that have room for manoeuvre, and
structural reform more widely - is also needed to support
monetary policy," he said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)