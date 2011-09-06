* Euro zone Q2 GDP growth confirmed at 0.2 pct

* Exports main driver of growth

* Household consumption slips for first time since Q3 2009

* Govt spending down for first time since Q1 2010

* Economists expect worse to come in Q3, Q4

(Updates with economist comments)

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, Sept 6 Exports and stock building ensured the euro zone economy grew marginally in the second quarter, but household consumption fell for the first time in nearly two years, the EU's statistics office said on Tuesday.

Growth slowed sharply from the previous quarter and economists said third and fourth quarter growth numbers were likely to be much worse after fears of another recession sent leading indicators and stock markets tumbling in the United States and Europe in August.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat confirmed its estimate that gross domestic product in the 17 countries using the euro rose by 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the April-June period.

In year-on-year terms, Eurostat revised down its GDP growth figure to 1.6 percent from its previous 1.7 percent.

Growth was sharply down on the 0.8 percent quarter-on-quarter and 2.4 percent year-on-year figures of the first quarter.

The figures showed that net trade added 0.2 percentage points to GDP and changes in inventories 0.1 points.

But household consumption stripped 0.1 percentage points, with the first decline in euro zone private spending since the third quarter of 2009.

Economists said inflation, which hit 2.8 percent in April, its highest rate since October 2008, was most likely the cause, by reducing household's purchasing power.

Consumer confidence is expected to have been further hit in July and August, when concerns about a possible contraction in the United States and Europe sent stock markets into a tailspin.

"Going forward, the consumption outlook is still weak but more due to confidence than inflation," said Marco Valli, chief euro zone economist at UniCredit.

Howard Archer, chief European and UK economist at IHS Global Insight, said the latest figures and surveys indicated the euro zone was set for a "torrid" time for the rest of 2011, with the European Central Bank likely to hold off on any further increase in interest rates for a considerable time.

"Indeed, latest data and surveys suggest the ECB's eventual next move could actually be to trim interest rates although it is likely to need sustained euro zone economic weakness and possibly even GDP contraction to get the ECB to perform a U-turn," Archer said.

Government spending fell quarter-on-quarter and gross fixed capital formation increased for a second consecutive quarter, although their contributions to GDP were rounded to zero.

No country in the European Union registered a contraction in the second quarter, although no figures were available for Greece and Ireland, which have both had to seek international bailouts due to their high debt.

The economy of Portugal, which has also received a bailout, shrink by 0.6 percent during the first quarter and was stagnant in the second.

The German economy rose by 0.1 percent in the second quarter, France's was flat. The Italian and Spanish economies grew by 0.3 and 0.2 percent respectively. (Additional reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Rex Merrifield and Susan Fenton)