WASHINGTON, Sept 13 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner is in constant communication with his European counterparts and is not heading to a meeting with euro zone finance ministers with a specific goal or mission in mind, the White House said on Tuesday.

"The secretary is in constant communication both at a distance and in person with his counterparts in Europe," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters traveling on Air Force One on a trip to Ohio with President Barack Obama.

"And there is no specific goal to this meeting as I understand it, but it is simply part of his regular communication and consultation in meetings with his European counterparts as Europe deals with a difficult situation," Carney said.

(Reporting by Laura MacInnis, writing by Patricia Zengerle, Editing by Sandra Maler)