WASHINGTON, Sept 13 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner is in constant communication with his European
counterparts and is not heading to a meeting with euro zone
finance ministers with a specific goal or mission in mind, the
White House said on Tuesday.
"The secretary is in constant communication both at a
distance and in person with his counterparts in Europe," White
House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters traveling on Air
Force One on a trip to Ohio with President Barack Obama.
"And there is no specific goal to this meeting as I
understand it, but it is simply part of his regular
communication and consultation in meetings with his European
counterparts as Europe deals with a difficult situation,"
Carney said.
(Reporting by Laura MacInnis, writing by Patricia Zengerle,
Editing by Sandra Maler)