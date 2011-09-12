WASHINGTON, Sept 12 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will make a quick trip to Poland on Friday to talk to European finance officials about global economic recovery, the Treasury department said on Monday.

Though Treasury didn't say so, the trip is an opportunity for Geithner to keep pressing Europe for more decisive action to deal with a debt crisis that financial markets fear could turn into a contagion that risks a new global downturn.

