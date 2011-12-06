BERLIN Dec 6 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner said in Germany on Tuesday that the European
Central Bank was playing a positive role in the euro zone debt
crisis, but he played down talk that the U.S. Federal Reserve
could boost IMF funding for the crisis.
"The reports I've read in the press about what the Fed can
do are not accurate," he told a news conference with German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who said Europe can expect
further support from the United States and the International
Monetary Fund.
One German paper reported this week that the Fed and the
central banks of the 17 euro-zone states could pay into a fund
to help the IMF contribute to bailouts for debt-ridden euro
states.
Geithner said the crisis response must include more fiscal
union "to make monetary union more viable in the long run, and
the financial support by European governments and central banks
in the form of a stronger firewall to allow the financial system
of Europe to provide the oxygen necessary for economic growth".
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and David Lawder; Writing by
Stephen Brown)