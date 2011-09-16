WROCLAW, Poland, Sept 16 The world will not see a repeat of the kind of coordinated response policymakers organised during the global financial crisis in 2009 but the United States and the European Union must work closely together to overcome current economic challenges, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Friday.

Geithner also told European officials and bankers during a visit to the Polish city of Wroclaw he believed Europe had the capacity to contain its sovereign debt crisis but "must choose to do so". He also urged European policymakers to avoid "loose talk" about dismantling the euro.

Geithner earlier held talks with euro zone finance ministers.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott, writing by Gareth Jones)