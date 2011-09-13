Sept 13 (Adds more detail)

BRUSSELS, Sept 12 United States Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will attend a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Friday to show unity in face of market turmoil and growth risks, euro zone officials said on Monday.

"He should be atending part of the Eurogroup," said one euro zone official, who asked not to be named.

It is the first time that a U.S. treasury secretary will attend a meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

"It was a mutual agreement in Marseille that a direct exchange between the Eurogroup and the U.S. would be a good idea," the source said.

"The invitation is to underline our common endevour in the face of current challenges to financial stability and global growth and the common commitment to overcome them," a second euro zone official said.

The meeting will take place in the south-western city of Wroclaw, Poland. Finance ministers from te 17 countries using the euro will be later joind by central bank governors and their counterparts from non-euro zone countries of the European Union.

The ministers will discuss, among other issues, aid to Greece, the progress in ratifying new powers for the euro zone bailout fund and slowing economic growth.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Kavita Chandran)