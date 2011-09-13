Sept 13 (Adds more detail)
BRUSSELS, Sept 12 United States Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner will attend a meeting of euro zone
finance ministers on Friday to show unity in face of market
turmoil and growth risks, euro zone officials said on Monday.
"He should be atending part of the Eurogroup," said one euro
zone official, who asked not to be named.
It is the first time that a U.S. treasury secretary will
attend a meeting of euro zone finance ministers.
"It was a mutual agreement in Marseille that a direct
exchange between the Eurogroup and the U.S. would be a good
idea," the source said.
"The invitation is to underline our common endevour in the
face of current challenges to financial stability and global
growth and the common commitment to overcome them," a second
euro zone official said.
The meeting will take place in the south-western city of
Wroclaw, Poland. Finance ministers from te 17 countries using
the euro will be later joind by central bank governors and their
counterparts from non-euro zone countries of the European Union.
The ministers will discuss, among other issues, aid to
Greece, the progress in ratifying new powers for the euro zone
bailout fund and slowing economic growth.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
and Kavita Chandran)