PARIS Dec 7 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday he had "a lot" of confidence in efforts by France and Germany to ramp up euro zone fiscal governance with proposed EU treaty changes they will put the to the bloc's leaders this week.

"I have a lot of confidence in what the president of France and the minister are doing, working with Germany to build a stronger Europe," he told reporters after meeting with Finance Minister Francois Baroin.

Geithner is visiting various European cities to press the case for strong and swift action to resolve Europe's debt crisis. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Catherine Bremer)