WROCLAW, Poland, Sept 16 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble opposed U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner on his calls for a more expansive fiscal policy at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers, a senior euro zone source said on Friday.

The source spoke after Austria's Finance Minister Maria Fekter made comments reflecting a clash of views between Geithner and Schaeuble about making further commitments to support the euro zone.

Geithner had pushed euro zone finance ministers to leverage their bailout fund to expand its firepower, the source told Reuters earlier, but the euro zone's response on that point remained unclear. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)