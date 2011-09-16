UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
WROCLAW, Poland, Sept 16 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble opposed U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner on his calls for a more expansive fiscal policy at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers, a senior euro zone source said on Friday.
The source spoke after Austria's Finance Minister Maria Fekter made comments reflecting a clash of views between Geithner and Schaeuble about making further commitments to support the euro zone.
Geithner had pushed euro zone finance ministers to leverage their bailout fund to expand its firepower, the source told Reuters earlier, but the euro zone's response on that point remained unclear. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.