PARIS Dec 7 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner spoke with ECB President Mario Draghi and IMF
Managing Director Christine Lagarde by telephone on Wednesday
during a whirlwind round of diplomacy ahead of an EU summit, a
U.S. Treasury official said.
Geithner, who met French President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris
earlier in the day, also spoke by telephone with outgoing
Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero and with
Singaporean Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who heads
the IMF's steering committee, the IMFC.
The Treasury official declined to provide more details of
the talks.
Geithner, who is on a lightning European visit ahead of an
EU summit on Friday to seek a breakthrough in the euro zone's
worsening debt crisis, flew to the southern French port of
Marseille for talks with Spanish Prime Minister-elect Mariano
Rajoy later on Wednesday.
