BERLIN Oct 10 Germany and France have begun working on a joint package for the euro zone debt crisis promised by Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Nicolas Sarkozy, but Merkel's spokesman cautioned on Monday against expecting a "miracle cure".

"The German and French governments are convinced this will be a contribution to the euro zone winning back confidence and its capacity to act -- and I do mean a contribution, not the 'miracle cure' everyone keeps asking for," said Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert.

He told a news conference that German and French experts would work on the details confidentially to have them ready by the end of October for the wider euro zone to discuss. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Sarah Marsh)