BERLIN Aug 26 A leader of Chancellor Angela
Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats, Peter Altmaier, said
on Friday he was sure the coalition would get an own-majority
for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).
Altmaier told ZDF television that there would be a broad
majority among the ruling parties -- the conservatives and their
Free Democrat (FDP) coalition partners -- in a vote in
parliament to be held on Sept. 23. He also said it was simply
wrong to speculate about a possible failure of the coalition to
get its own majority and have to rely on votes from opposition
parties to pass the EFSF.
(Writing by Erik Kirschbaum)