BERLIN Aug 26 A leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats, Peter Altmaier, said on Friday he was sure the coalition would get an own-majority for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

Altmaier told ZDF television that there would be a broad majority among the ruling parties -- the conservatives and their Free Democrat (FDP) coalition partners -- in a vote in parliament to be held on Sept. 23. He also said it was simply wrong to speculate about a possible failure of the coalition to get its own majority and have to rely on votes from opposition parties to pass the EFSF.

(Writing by Erik Kirschbaum)